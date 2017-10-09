Agent and landlord keep licence after record fine

The landlord and agent who were given a record fine after letting families live in overcrowded and dangerous conditions have been allowed to keep their HMO licence.

City Homes Estate Agents Limited, and property owner, Mujaddad Sany Sadiq were fined after 15 people were found living in a five-bedroom house in Cromwell Road.

Inside the kitchen shared by 15 residents

The Peterborough Telegraph reported last week that inspectors found cockroaches and fire hazards in the property.

City Homes Estate Agents Limited were fined £20,000 and ordered to pay £6,000 costs and a Victim Surcharge of £170. The property owner Mujaddad Sany Sadiq was fined £3,000 and ordered to pay £1,000 costs and a Victim Surcharge of £170.

Today a Peterborough City Council spokesman said: “A HMO license has been granted to the landlord and the agent.

“This is because the landlord and letting agent made the necessary improvements to the property between our first visit in August 2016 and when we visited again in February this year. These improvements were made under the close and constant supervision of PES staff.

“As a result of the court conviction last week we now have the power to re-evaluate all licences held by the landlord and agent, which includes mandatory licences which are required to run a HMO and selective licences if the homes fall within the boundary of this scheme. The property is now of an acceptable standard and is no longer overcrowded.

“Both families who were living in unacceptable conditions have been supported by the council to secure alternative accommodation.”

The council spokesman said improvements to the property included renovations to the kitchen, heating appliances installed, and the property now adheres to fire safety standards.

The spokesman added: “The pest issue has resulted in a couple of return visits to review progress. There are reports of cockroaches and bed bugs.

“There is however evidence that the agent / owner is attending to these issues and we accept they can’t be solved quickly.”