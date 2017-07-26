Advice on how to avoid cashpoint scam after dozens lose money due to card skimming at Peterborough ATMs

Police and Action Fraud are warning people to be on the look out for and report any suspicious activity at ATM machines after a spate of card skimming.

It follows ATM fraud that has hit dozens of accounts in Peterborough with card skimming devices used to fund purchases abroad.

What to look out for at cashpoints

The Norwich & Peterborough Building Society (N&P) said card skimming devices had been used at ATMs in the city, and the building society is now carrying out an investigation with help from police.

N&P believes less than 100 of its customers have been affected, but it said residents who hold accounts elsewhere could also lost out.

Police issued advice to bank customers, including not to use a cash machine if it appears to have been tampered with and shielding the keypad when entering a pin.

Protect yourself from cash point fraud

Action Fraud advises people to:

*Always look closely at the card insertion point of a cash machine before using it. If it looks like it may have been tampered with, do not use it.

*If you realise the machine has been tampered with after you have inserted your card, call your bank while still standing at the cash machine if it is safe to do so.

*Always shield your hand when entering your PIN into a cash point keypad. To report a fraud, call Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040

Working proactively

A spokesperson for Norwich & Peterborough Building Society said: “A small number of N&P customers have been affected by card skimming devices on ATM machines in the Peterborough area. An investigation is continuing into the incident but we can confirm the affected ATM machines are not owned by N&P.

“We are proactively contacting customers who may have had their card details compromised to advise that their cards have been stopped to protect their accounts and a replacement card and PIN have been ordered. No customers will be left out of pocket as a result of any fraudulent activity.

“We take the security of our customers’ details and money very seriously. Should customers notice anything suspicious on their accounts, or any unauthorised transactions, we encourage them to contact us on 0345 300 2511 at their earliest opportunity, or visit their local branch.”

Work is currently ongoing to locate the affected ATMs.