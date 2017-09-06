‘Active investigation’ into death of woman near Market Rasen continues as man remains in custody

A 45-year-old man remains in police custody following the unexplained death of a 40-year-old woman near Market Rasen

An investigation is continuing into the circumstances surrounding the death at a house in Tudor Close, Newtoft, Market Rasen, at around midday yesterday, Tuesday September 5.

Officers say that at this stage it is too early to provide any further information.

Detective Inspector Karl Whiffen, from the EMSOU Major Crime Unit, said: “This is very much an active investigation.

“We have officers in the Newtoft area working to understand and investigate what has led to the sad death of this lady.

“I ask that anyone who has information that will help with our enquiry to contact me, if you saw anyone or heard anything in the Tudor Close area yesterday or have information you would like to pass on, please call 101.”

Anyone with information that could assist police should call officers on 101 quoting incident number 165 of September 5.