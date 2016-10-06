£2.8 million worth of class A drugs seized in Peterborough bust

Police in Peterborough have recovered around £2.8 million worth of drugs believed to be cocaine.

The drugs were discovered after a car was stopped by police yesterday afternoon, Wednesday October 5.

The vehicle was stopped on the A1139 at about 1pm before officers discovered the drugs.

A 36-year-old man from the West Midlands was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and has been bailed to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station at a later date.