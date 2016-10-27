19 people evacuated from homes after arson attack in Peterborough

An arson attack at a house in Peterborough meant 19 people had to be evacuated from their homes last night, Wednesday.

Crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground were called to a house fire in Lincoln Road at 7.49pm on October 26.

Fire crews discovered the house had been converted into flats and helped evacuate 19 people from the building.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels and a jet hose to extinguish the fire a burning pile of rubbish in the communal hallway of the building.

The cause of the fire was deliberate.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.