10,000 counterfeit cigarettes seized from Peterborough city centre business

Trading standards and police have seized approximately 10,000 counterfeit cigarettes from a business in Peterborough city centre.

It follows a raid carried out yesterday (Tuesday, November 14) after concerns were raised by a member of the public.

Peter Gell, head of regulatory services at Peterborough City Council, said: “This raid demonstrates our commitment to protect local people and legitimate businesses who suffer because of this illegal trade. It also leads to tax evasion which means less money for public services.

“I would encourage anyone with information about the illegal sale of tobacco to email trading.standards@peterborough.gov.uk or call 01733 747474.”

The name of the business is not currently being published by the council as it may look to prosecute.