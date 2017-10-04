Crime commissioner announces new fund to kickstart community projects

Police and Crime Commissioner for Cambridgeshire Jason Ablewhite has announced a new fund to help kick start community projects.

The Police and Crime Commissioner’s Youth and Community Fund is aimed at projects that help bring community groups together, improving their skills and confidence and empowering local people to have a stronger say about what matters to them.

The Commissioner is particularly interested in projects which help improve engagement between communities and the police, as well as those which help divert young people away from offending.

Funding is also available for projects promoting the involvement of young people in policing through active participation.

Grants of up to £1,000 are available to voluntary and community organisations.

Mr Jason Ablewhite said: “The success of my previous Youth Fund has already demonstrated how a small amount of money can really get a project off the ground and lead to bigger things.

“I have met some amazing groups of people who, with the right support, are making a huge difference in their communities. This new fund will help even more people, young and old, to make a contribution, whether they are setting up a local sports or activity group or buying equipment to teach people new skills.

“I encourage you to visit my website to find out about the terms and conditions of the fund: http://www.cambridgeshire-pcc.gov.uk/get-involved/police-crime-commissioners-youth-community-fund/.”

A host of diversionary projects have already benefitted from the Commissioner’s previous Youth Fund which saw more than £27,000 awarded over 2016/2017.

Projects include East Cambridgeshire Youth Consultation Panel, which used the money to pay for social media equipment, the Froglife Trust, a project to encourage young people to take part in conservation activities, and Right Resolution CIC, a project to help care leavers move into education, training or employment.

The new fund has been created from money raised from the sale of recovered and unclaimed property under the Police Property Act.