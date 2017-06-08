Crews tackle roof fire at Paston home

Fire crews had to peel back the flash ledding to get to the flames at a house in Paston last night.

Crews from Stanground and Dogsthorpe were called to the house fire in Fulbridge Road at 8.28pm on Wednesday, June 8.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus had to peel back the flash ledding to get to a fire in the roof of a bay window and used a hose reel to extinguish the fire before returning to their stations by 10.29pm.

The cause of the fire was accidental.