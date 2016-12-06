Crews tackle chimney fire at village pub and hotel near Peterborough

Fire crews tackled a chimney fire at a village pub and hotel yesterday morning.

A crew from Stanground was called to a chimney fire at The Bell Inn Hotel in Stilton at 8.24am on Monday December 5.

Using the Multistar 1+ platform firefighters used chimney rods to extinguish the fire and returned to their station by 11.18am.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Please ensure you keep your chimney swept regularly and brickwork inspected at least once a year to help prevent a chimney fire.”