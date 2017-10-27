Crews called to deal with large stack fire

Fire crews were called to tackle a large hay stack fire in a field.

Fire fighters were called to Green End in Great Stukeley near Huntingdon at 2pm yesterday (Thursday) after the stack, measuring around 30 metres by 30 metres, caught fire.

Using hose reels they stopped the fire from intensifying and worked with the onsite farm team break up the stack to avoid any further spread.

The stack has been left with the farm to burn out safely.

The crews from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue made several visits overnight to ensure the fire was burning out.

An investigation revealed the fire was started accidentally.