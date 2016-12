Firefighters from four stations were called out to a building alight in Crowland in the early hours of New Year’s Eve.

It happened in Crease Drove shortly before 4am and crews from Crowland, Market Deeping, Holbeach and Thorney went to the building concerned.

Crews used two water hose reels and ground monitor equipment to put out the fire which at one stage had spread to some cylinders.

A further inspection of the building is due to take place this evening.