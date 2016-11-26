Creative Peterborough youngsters look at democracy

Peterborough youngsters got creative to mark European Local Democracy Week.

The theme for this year’s EuropeanDemocracy Week (ELDW) was ‘Living Together in Culturally Diverse Societies: Respect, Dialogue, Interaction’ and Peterborough City Council invited primary and secondary schools to take part.

Schools were asked to form a working group through their school council to plan and deliver events and activities which incorporate the ELDW theme.

Entries from Arthur Mellows Village College, The Fulbridge Academy and Southfields Primary School were selected for a judging event at the Town Hall. These entries demonstrated imagination in their projects by using music, dance, art and workshops.

The Mayor of Peterborough, Councillor David Sanders, said: “The children of today are the voters of tomorrow and we wanted to encourage students to get involved in local democracy, learn more about the council and share their ideas with councillors.

“Understanding the value of democracy and the role it plays in our society is an important lesson for all our children, and this has been particularly evident in 2016 when looking at the European Union referendum and United States presidential election.”