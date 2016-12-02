Court dates for three men after hare coursing in Pode Hole

Three men from Bristol have been arrested in Cambridgeshire following an incident of hare coursing in Pode Hole this afternoon.

Their vehicle and a dog have been seized in Thorney after reports of rural crime in North Drove.

The men have been reported for summons and will appear at court at a later date. The dog has been seized and taken to an approved kennels where it will be looked after.

Police will apply to the court for forfeiture of the dog and the vehicle that was seized.

The arrests were a result of cross-border cooperation between Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire Police in the fight against hare coursing called Operation Galileo.

Ch Insp Jim Tyner, Lincolnshire Police’s Lead on rural crime, said: “Lincolnshire Police are committed to working in partnership with neighbouring forces to tackle hare coursing and this is an example of cross border cooperation tackling cross border criminality. The message from me is simple: if you are caught hare coursing in Lincolnshire we will seize your dogs.”