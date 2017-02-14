Couples celebrate love and marriage at romantic Peterborough church service

Couples were able to celebrate their marriage and renew their vows at a romantic church service in Peterborough.

Dozens of people turned up to show their love to their partner at the service at St Paul’s Church in New England on Sunday.

Service to Celebrate Marraige and renewal of Vows at St Paul's Church, New England with Revd. Ron Watkinson

The annual event takes place around Valentine’s Day, and the church was filled with flowers and pink bows to mark the occasion.

The service was led by Revd. Ron Watkinson, and he encouraged couples to renew wedding vows, which in many cases were made years ago.

One of the couples taking part was Sonya and Alan Thornton, who have been married for seven years - and the event was special for them as Sonya’s wedding dress was on display in the church. Sue and Ron Bush were also at the service after 35 years of marriage, while Peter and Fran King marked 55 years since they tied the knot.

Celebrating their 35th wedding anniversary on this day are Sue and Ron Bush

Celebrating their 7th wedding anniversary are Sonya and Alan Thornton with Sonya's wedding dress on show at the service