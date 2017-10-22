Couple raise funds for nuclear victims

Charity fundraisers, John and Rosie Sandall, will be hitting the high notes with several musical instruments which will be on sale at their biggest charity event of the year.

The dedicated couple, who live at Longthorpe, Peterborough, will be holding their sale at All Saints’ church hall, Park Road, Peterborough from 10am to noon on October 28. John and Rosie will be raising funds for the Chernobyl children’s appeal which they set up twenty years ago to help people in Ukraine following the world’s worst nuclear disaster. They will be making their 44th visit to Ukraine at Christmas.