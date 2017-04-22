County charity wins £83,000 windfall

Heart Breakfast presenters Kev and Ros surprised Cambridgeshire children’s charity STARS by presenting them with a cheque for £80,300 raised by Global’s Make Some Noise.

STARS provides a counselling service for children and young people who have experienced the death of an important person in their lives but, due to a fundraising shortfall, the future of the service was at risk.

The charity had originally bid for a grant of £23,000 but, thanks to the enormous generosity of listeners, Heart and Global’s Make Some Noise was able to uplift this by more than three times. The original target was to fund the cost of one additional part-time counsellor for two years but this incredible achievement will enable STARS to employ two counsellors. One of these new counsellors will help support children whose loved one is living with a terminal illness such as cancer to prepare them - and lessen the trauma of - bereavement.

Global, the media and entertainment group, created Global’s Make Some Noise in 2014 to offer a voice and a lifeline to small charities and projects that are doing inspiring work to help disadvantaged youngsters but which are struggling to be heard.

Heart’s Managing Editor Freddie Scherer said: “We know how difficult it can be for small charities to be heard and we’re in the privileged position of being able to help.

“As well as raising money for STARS, we’ve helped them increase awareness and grow their network of donors so they can continue to do more great work. We’re so proud that, through the kindness of our listeners, we can help put a smile on the faces of young people in Cambridgeshire.”

David Culley, Chair of Trustees at STARS said: “We’re overwhelmed by the generosity of Heart Cambridgeshire and its listeners.”