Council leader says Peterborough roadworks are ‘shambolic’

The leader of Peterborough City Council has said the consultation over Highways Agency works on the A1 have been ‘shambolic.’

Cllr John Holdich said the works, which has brought much of Peterborough’s road network to its knees, had bot been planned properly, and the Highways Agency had not consulted with the council very well.

He said: “The consultation process has been shambolic. It has been nonexistent. People were unaware the works were taking place until it was too late.

“They did not consult with us very well at all. I think they got confused with the Cambridgeshire County Council border.

“It took me over an hour to get from Glinton to the Town Hall yesterday - a journey that would normally take only 15 minutes.

“It has not been good enough, and our officers have been in tough with the Highways Agency about it. As soon as we knew, we suspended our roadworks.

“It is not giving a good impression for visitors to the city.”