Council leader retains post

Steven North has been re-elected un-opposed as Leader of East Northamptonshire Council.

He is also leader of the ruling Conservative group on the council, which has Oundle as part of its area.

Cllr Glenn Harwood MBE was elected as deputy leader and pledged his support to cllr North, to the council and to the district.

Cllr North said: “I am, once again, honoured to be asked to lead this council and remain as proud of our district as ever.

“Despite challenging local government finances, this council remains well run with one of the lowest Council Tax rates in the country.

“We remain in a reasonably sound financial position and yet again have delivered a balanced budget, without using the reserves to do so.

“We’ve had success with the government approving our efficiency plan and this, coupled with potential changes to local funding including retaining Business Rates at a local level, helps us plan with more certainty.”