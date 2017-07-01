Council gets the go ahead to buy town’s local police station

A proposal to allow Whittlesey Town Council to buy its local police station has been given the green light.

Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite has been working with the council to ensure the now redundant building is retained as an asset for the town and community.

The decision to approve the sale of the freehold interest to the council was approved at the commissioner’s strategic board.

The building was vacated by Cambridgeshire police in August 2016 as part of a restructure.

The local policing team now start their day from March where they receive a pre-shift briefing from a sergeant face-to-face.

Mr Ablewhite said: “It was important to me that the building was retained as a local community asset following the decision that it was not required as part of the operational police estate.

“Therefore, it seemed only natural to progress conversations with Whittlesey Town Council. I am really pleased this was signed, sealed and delivered.”

Mayor of Whittlesey, Cllr Ralph Butcher, said: “As soon as Whittlesey Town Council knew the police station was going to be closed we discussed the possibility of purchasing the property. Through working closely with the police and crime commissioner’s office I am pleased we have been able to conclude a deal.

“This gives Whittlesey Town Council an asset, right in the centre of the town, easily accessible to residents, and in the long run will be more financially beneficial to our ratepayers.”