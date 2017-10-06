Could you be a secret millionaire as 31 unclaimed Peterborough estates up for grabs

Millions of pounds of unclaimed inheritance is waiting to be claimed from the government, with much of this owed to people in Peterborough.
Records published by the Treasury have revealed that there are 31 unclaimed estates with links to Peterborough that could be worth a lot of money.
When someone dies with no will or no known family, their property will be passed on to the Crown as ownerless property.
This is called ‘Bona Vacantia’. This could be any type of property, including buildings, money or personal possessions, ranging from very little value to potentially millions.
However, people could entitled to a share of the deceased person's property, or estate, if you're a relative.
The details on the value of their estates haven’t been published. When someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will the following people are entitled to claim the estate. - husband, wife or civil partner - children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and so on - mother or father - brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews) - half brothers or sisters or their children - grandparents - uncles and aunts or their children - half uncles and aunts or their children.
If you notice a name on this list which you think could be a former relative then you could be in for a bit of money.
To register a claim for the estate, send a family tree to the Bona Vacantia Division of the Government Legal Department.
This must show how you are related to the person who has died, and include the dates of birth, marriage and death of all those on the tree.
If it appears you are entitled to claim the estate, then you may be asked to prove your relation through birth certificates etc.
Here is a list of the people who have died and their date of birth who have links to the Peterborough area. If you recognise their name then you could be entitled to claim their estate.
Mary Ann Ball 14/09/1951
Beatrice Bird 03/12/1912
Alfred Bryant 03/05/1911
Frank Ellis Cartwright DOB unknown
George William Clarke 01/01/1912
Cecil Connors 24/02/1918
Pauline Crockford 13/08/1931
George Stephen Dunn 06/02/1910
Joseph Gallagher 20/09/1922
John Arthur Gray 30/06/1943
Joan Harris 05/09/1940
Stanislaw Juralda 10/03/1925
Fritz Lalko - also known as George Laker otherwise H. Lalko otherwise H. Lalka otherwise J.H. Lalko - Date of birth unknown
Robert McDonald 19/11/1926
William James McNabb 12/03/1936
James Mullins 08/06/1934
Michael Nolan 02/08/1937
Lakhnir Singh Perhar 11/11/1926
Violet Robinson 06/03/1922
Anthony Harry Secker 11/04/1946
Cissie May Smith DOB unknown
Derek Michael Smith 27/07/1948
Maria Theresa Smith 23/04/1929
Alice Louisa Spinks DOB unknown
James Ian Thomas 30/09/1937
Martha Upchurch 12/11/1915
Rosa Walichnowski 03/12/1922
Richard Williams 23/03/1908
Eileen Wilson DOB unknown
Mary Anne Young 12/08/1915
Josef Zych 11/02/1919
