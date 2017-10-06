Could you be a secret millionaire as 31 unclaimed Peterborough estates up for grabs

Millions of pounds of unclaimed inheritance is waiting to be claimed from the government, with much of this owed to people in Peterborough.

Records published by the Treasury have revealed that there are 31 unclaimed estates with links to Peterborough that could be worth a lot of money.

When someone dies with no will or no known family, their property will be passed on to the Crown as ownerless property.

This is called ‘Bona Vacantia’. This could be any type of property, including buildings, money or personal possessions, ranging from very little value to potentially millions.

However, people could entitled to a share of the deceased person's property, or estate, if you're a relative.

The details on the value of their estates haven’t been published. When someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will the following people are entitled to claim the estate. - husband, wife or civil partner - children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and so on - mother or father - brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews) - half brothers or sisters or their children - grandparents - uncles and aunts or their children - half uncles and aunts or their children.

If you notice a name on this list which you think could be a former relative then you could be in for a bit of money.

To register a claim for the estate, send a family tree to the Bona Vacantia Division of the Government Legal Department.

This must show how you are related to the person who has died, and include the dates of birth, marriage and death of all those on the tree.

If it appears you are entitled to claim the estate, then you may be asked to prove your relation through birth certificates etc.

Here is a list of the people who have died and their date of birth who have links to the Peterborough area. If you recognise their name then you could be entitled to claim their estate.

To find out more, click here

Mary Ann Ball 14/09/1951

Beatrice Bird 03/12/1912

Alfred Bryant 03/05/1911

Frank Ellis Cartwright DOB unknown

George William Clarke 01/01/1912

Cecil Connors 24/02/1918

Pauline Crockford 13/08/1931

George Stephen Dunn 06/02/1910

Joseph Gallagher 20/09/1922

John Arthur Gray 30/06/1943

Joan Harris 05/09/1940

Stanislaw Juralda 10/03/1925

Fritz Lalko - also known as George Laker otherwise H. Lalko otherwise H. Lalka otherwise J.H. Lalko - Date of birth unknown

Robert McDonald 19/11/1926

William James McNabb 12/03/1936

James Mullins 08/06/1934

Michael Nolan 02/08/1937

Lakhnir Singh Perhar 11/11/1926

Violet Robinson 06/03/1922

Anthony Harry Secker 11/04/1946

Cissie May Smith DOB unknown

Derek Michael Smith 27/07/1948

Maria Theresa Smith 23/04/1929

Alice Louisa Spinks DOB unknown

James Ian Thomas 30/09/1937

Martha Upchurch 12/11/1915

Rosa Walichnowski 03/12/1922

Richard Williams 23/03/1908

Eileen Wilson DOB unknown

Mary Anne Young 12/08/1915

Josef Zych 11/02/1919