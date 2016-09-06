Cosmetics retailer MAC to move into Peterborough

Cosmetics specialist MAC has confirmed it will be opening a store in Peterborough.

The high end retailer is to move into the Queensgate shopping centre and will occupy the former Sue Ryder unit close to John Lewis.

It is thought that 10 jobs will be created by MAC’s arrival in the city.

A Queensgate spokesman said: “This is quite a coup for us.

“MAC does not usually take stand alone stores.

“It is a very popular brand and we are expecting the store to be very busy.”

Details have not yet been released about when MAC will open.