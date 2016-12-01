Construction of new homes begins at former Peterborough District Hospital site

Work has started on construction of the first phase of homes at Oakthorpe, the site of the former Peterborough District Hospital.

The first part of the development, off Thorpe Road, will see 43 one to four-bedroom built, although development of the entire site can include up to 350 residential units under the approved planning application.

Kier Living Eastern sales and marketing director David Thomas said: “Building homes at the former hospital site will provide comprehensive regeneration of the area to the west of the city centre. This is an exciting project for Kier Living Eastern and we will be creating a high quality residential neighbourhood and much needed new housing for Peterborough.”

A Kier spokesman added: “Oakthorpe will appeal to a variety of new homebuyers from first time buyers and downsizers to growing families looking for more living space. There are a variety of different house styles available as well as one and two-bedroom apartments.”

David Thomas continued: “Oakthorpe is a fantastic collection of family homes which we expect to become part of the Peterborough community when they start to be completed next year.”