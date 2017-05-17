Congratulations for runner’s marathon effort for Peterborough firm’s charity bid

Staff at a Peterborough retailer lined up to congratulate the achievements of their own London Marathon runner.

Employees at Premier Kitchens & Bedrooms hosted a celebration evening for Dan Irwin who ran the London Marathon in the aid of the retailer’s chosen charity, the NSPCC.

He ran the course in an impressive three hours 37 minutes and has raised more than £1,500 for the NSPCC.

Along with Premier staff, the event was attended by Dan’s family and friends and Chris Collier, chairman of the NSPCC Peterborough Business Support Group, and Sarah Lambley, community fundraising manager for Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Peterborough.

Dan said “I’d like to thank Premier for picking me to run the marathon.

“I always wanted to do this for a charity and am pleased that we have raised so much for the NSPCC.”

Mr Collier said: “I’d like to thank Iain, Alison and Shane Forsythe for bidding on the place in the marathon at our 20th Anniversary Dinner.

“And thank you to Dan for raising more than £1,500 and congratulations on running in such a fantastic time.

“With Premier’s bid and Dan’s fundraising they have collectively raised over £4,500 for the NSPCC.”

All funds raised by Premier and Dan will be used to support young children in the Peterborough area.

The NSPCC Peterborough Service Centre works with young children and families across Peterborough on a range of issues.

They will be holding an open evening on June 29 from 5.30pm at Unit 12, Flag Business Exchange, Vicarage Farm Road, Peterborough.

Anyone interested in attending the open evening, please contact chris.collier@tme.uk.com for further details.

It’s not too late to donate towards Dan’s fundraising for the NSPCC.

If you would like to contribute, please click on the link here - https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Dan-Irwin3

Peterborough’s Premier runner to raise cash for charity

Home-grown firm celebrates 21 years