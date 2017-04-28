Concerns over chicken farm and abattoir

Hundreds of residents have signed a petition to try and stop a new chicken farm and slaughter house being built.

The farm would be built at Kings Delph Drove, and would be able to hold about 100,000 chickens at any time.

The new development would be built a short distance from Cardea - and a number of objections against the plans have already been lodged.

A petition against the plans has already received more than 1,000 signatures.

Stanground south councillor Ray Bisby said: “I have a few objections. The network of roads is not appropriate for the number of lorries that would go to the farm. “There is also concern over the smell coming from the farm. We were told there would not be a smell from McCains, but there is - and the farm would be closer.

“It is not good for people with breathing difficulties.

“A lot of residents have spoken of their concerns.”

North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara added: “It would be in close proximity to homes, shops and recreational facilities and would be out-of-character with the traditional Fenland landscape. Additionally, there is a lack of information on waste disposal plans and odours emanating from the site are likely to be intrusive at times. This really isn’t the right location for the proposals being put forward.”

Residents have until May 2 to comment on the plans. For details visit http://publicaccess.huntingdonshire.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=externalDocuments&keyVal=MDVQA9IK8M000