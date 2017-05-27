Concerned resident starts speed awareness campaign on road

A concerned Stanground resident has put up a sign on his street reminding drivers of the 30mph speed limit as he fears a child could be killed.

Darren Skinner (51), of Coneygree Road, has also set up a speed awareness group which he is hoping will lead to traffic calming measures being installed.

He said: “People are using the road as a drag street, doing 60 or 70 miles per hour. I do not want to see a child get killed or seriously hurt. I’m trying to act on it and make people be sensible. I managed to get a sign made up and another one is being made.”

The 30mph sign has not been universally popular, with one motorcyclist kicking it down, but Darren said it was already making a difference.

He added: “There are people slowing down, stopping and looking. I’m not trying to be in people’s faces, I’m trying to do it for a good reason.

“There are a lot of people doing crazy speeds down there, day in day out. Most people speed but there’s a difference between someone going five to 10mph above the limit and 30 to 40.”

Darren said he had contacted Peterborough City Council about traffic calming but had not yet received a response, and that his new group will soon be meeting with a police representative.