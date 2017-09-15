Concern for missing Peterborough man

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a man living in Peterborough.

Maris Sliksans (25) was last seen leaving his home address in Taverners Road, Peterborough, on Wednesday (September 13) at about 8am.

Maris is described as 5’9”, medium build with short brown hair and a beard. He’s also likely to be carrying a black rucksack.

Officers have concerns over his state of mind.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who believes they may have seen him.

Call 101 if you have any information about his whereabouts.