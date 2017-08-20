Young people will work with three Peterborough-based artists to build an environmentally-friendly art installation which will then be used to host a community talent show.

The show, WestRaven’s Got Talent, will take place on Saturday, September 9.

It will feature live music, entertainment, stalls, artists stands, a barbeque and a beer tent. It will take place at the WestRaven Community Gardens in Hartwell Way, Ravensthorpe, from 11am to 6pm.

Artists James Tovey, John Elson and Lauren Kendrick will be involved.

Cllr Sam Smith, Peterborough City Council’s cabinet member for children’s services, said: “I want the children to finish with a sense of achievement and raised aspirations having learned new skills, made new friends and had a good time.”

The workshops to prepare for the event are from Monday, August 21 to Friday, August 25 for children, and from Monday, August 28 to Friday, September 1 for children and adults. To book the free sessions email jessica.palmer@peterborough.gov.uk.

To be involved or to perform at WestRaven’s Got Talent, email Cllr Smith on sam.smith@peterborough.gov.uk

Back in 2012 Westwood and Ravensthorpe were identified as one of four areas in the Eastern region in need of extra community investment and were awarded a £1 million grant from the Big Lottery Fund to help make improvements to the local area.

WestRaven Big Local was set up to oversee the money.