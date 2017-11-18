Community rallies around Maureen after contracting terrible illness

A community has rallied around a terminally ill former churchwarden with motor neurone disease.

Residents in and around Farcet decided to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA) to show their support for Maureen Beeby, whose health has deteriorated quickly after becoming ill earlier this year.

Motor Neurone Disease Association receives a cheque from St Mary's Church, Farcet. L to R are June Swingler (churchwarden), Marie Basketter (Maureen Beeby's niece) and Jean Legg (churchwarden) EMN-171114-160829009

Maureen was churchwarden at St Mary’s Church in the village of Farcet where she has lived all her life. And the £3,300 raised for the MNDA is a “fitting tribute” according to June Swingler, who is also a churchwarden at St Mary’s.

She said: “She was involved in lots of various activities and was a member of lots of different clubs, She was a very active member of the village and well known by lots of people.

“She’s always been the type of person to help others.”

St Mary’s normally raises money for the church from its festival but decided this year to raise money for the MNDA instead in “recognition of Maureen’s devotion to the church and the village and its people,” said June.

A cheque was handed over to the MNDA at the church on Tuesday.

The festival saw performances from Yaxley Singers, as well as the Huntingdon Male Voice Choir and a group of barbershop singers called Amethyst who performed at the village hall then donated £500.

Other acts of kindness included a couple who held a garden sale and raised £80, while two ladies made up a huge food hamper which they raffled off. June added: “The way that everybody rallied around was tremendous.”