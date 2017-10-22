Community fridges to feed people in need

To tackle food waste and redistribute food to those most in need, charity PECT is launching a community fridge project in Peterborough.

Two community fridges and a freezer are being installed to enable local residents in need to access free food – sourced from farms, cafes, stores and supermarkets – that would have gone to waste.

The first fridge will be located at the WestRaven Community Café in Hampton Court, Westwood, with an official opening on Monday, October 30 at 10am. The final fridge and freezer will open at the Gladstone Community Hub in Bourges Boulevard with one other location to be confirmed soon.

PECT’s communities team manager Karen Igho said: “With this project we aim to supply local residents with surplus food to help ease deprivation, provide residents with access to nutritious ingredients and to prevent food waste.”