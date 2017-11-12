Community fridge to tackle poverty

A ‘community fridge’ project to tackle poverty in Peterborough has been launched by environmental charity PECT.

Two community fridges and a freezer have been installed to enable local residents in need to access free food – sourced from farms, cafes, stores and supermarkets – that would have gone to waste.

The first fridge is located at the WestRaven Community Café in Hampton Court, Westwood, where the Mayor of Peterborough Cllr John Fox attended an official opening.

He was joined by PECT’s communities team manager Karen Igho. She said: “With this project we aim to supply local residents with surplus food to help ease deprivation, provide residents with access to nutritious ingredients and to prevent food waste.”