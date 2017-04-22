Community café opens

A new community café opened its doors in Westwood with a fun day attended by MP for Peterborough Stewart Jackson.

WestRavens Community Café, located in Hampton Court, kept families busy on Easter Monday by serving afternoon tea and putting on an Easter egg hunt for children.

There were also stalls, craft activities and live music.

The creation of the café was led by WestRaven Big Local, a local group which has received a £1 million grant from the Big Lottery Fund to help make improvements in Ravensthorpe.

The café received £200,000 of funding and will serve affordable food and drink. It also includes a designated youth space with recording equipment, a wheelchair friendly training kitchen, and a community space. Mr Jackson officially opened the facility with Jean Ayres, inset.