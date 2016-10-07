Comedian Chris Ramsey looking for people to help film new TV show in Peterborough today

Comedian Chris Ramsey is heading to Peterborough today, Friday October 7, to film his new TV show.

The 30-year-old has recruited some of his celebrity pals to take on a series of train-based challenges for his new Comedy Central programme, The Chris Ramsey Show.

He’s teamed up with the likes of former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison and Ashley Roberts, from the Pussycat Dolls, to complete a string of #OnATrain challenges.

Inspired by the time he managed to have pizza delivered to him on a train, Chris has set out to do everything from giving passengers haircuts to throwing a party on a moving train.

Today he is heading to Peterborough and is looking for footballers “all kitted up and available” to head to Peterborough Train Station - although it’s not yet known which train he’s on after his social media appeal.

So far, he’s tried to have the ingredients for nachos delivered for him and Ashley Roberts, done a workout with rugby player James Haskell, reformed his secondary school band with the help of fellow comic Alex Smith, recruited a hairdresser to help him and Made In Chelsea’s Jamie Laing hand out haircuts, set up a singleton with the help of TOWIE’s Ferne McCann, throw a party with Roman Kemp, and be given a ‘Geordie lad’ makeover by Vicky Pattison.

Chris Ramsey filming a #OnATrain challenge with Ashley Roberts for his new TV show

He tweeted: “I’m not going to lie... There’s a chance I’m going to be getting a full on spray tan. @VickyPattison is also forcing drinks down me.” Chris Ramsey filming the #GeordieOnATrain challenge for his new TV show with Vicky Pattison. All of the challenges will air when Chris’ show starts in January.

He added: “Another fantastic day filming on @Virgin_TrainsEC! Can’t wait for you all to see this stuff on my @ComedyCentralUK show! #TheChrisRamseyShow”.