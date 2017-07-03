Colour run has bright future

The East of England Arena was turned into a rainbow as hundreds of fundraisers took part in a colourful charity run.

More than 1,700 people of all ages took part in the city’s first Fun Colour Rush - and were covered in pink, orange, blue and green powder paint before they even set off on the 5km course.

The colour run

The runners were covered in even more paint throughout the run as ‘Colour Ninjas’ scattered around the course added layer upon layer of paint.

Almost 200 of those taking part did so to raise money for the event’s chosen charity Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice. The event has already raised £6,500 for the cause, and money is still pouring in. The amount raised is enough to fund a hospice nurse delivering care to patients for more than two months.

The event was organised by Swift Run Events and supported by the team from Empire Gym in Market Deeping.

Event organiser Chris Dolan said: “We were very keen to work alongside a local charity so our event had real meaning to it.”