College awards celebration

Peterborough Regional College’s annual Excellence in Skills Awards Evening took place with a lavish ceremony at Peterborough Cathedral to celebrate the efforts of students over the past year.

There were 400 attendees for the evening, with staff, students, families, special guests and local businesses attending a champagne reception while being entertained by music students. Moreover, students were also involved in running the event, including stage management and sound and lighting. Hospitality and catering students also managed to serve up a hot three course dinner, despite there being no kitchens in the cathedral.

Event organiser Katie Roche said: “The event was the biggest and best so far and everyone looked like they were having a fantastic evening. All the students who were involved really did an incredible job and feedback from those who attended has been amazing.”