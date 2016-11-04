Coca Cola truck heading to Peterborough this Christmas

The world famous Coca-Cola truck is heading to Peterborough city centre again this Christmas after it drew a crowd of thousands last year!

The Holidays Are Coming lorry, which features in the soft drink giant’s television adverts across the globe, will visit the city on a 44-date UK tour this winter.

The 2016 Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour starts on 17 November and will visit 44 locations across the UK and fans will be able to get a photo with the truck, enjoy a Coca-Cola winter wonderland experience and try a free sample of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.

Ever since the Coca-Cola Christmas truck first appeared on screens in November 1995, it has become a regular feature of festive TV schedules in more than 100 different countries.

For many, Christmas doesn’t start until the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck appears on television screens – its arrival signals that the festive season is well and truly underway, and that ‘Holidays are Coming’.

The truck tour is returning to the UK for the sixth year in a row.

“Coca-Cola is synonymous with the Christmas season and it’s no secret that our much-loved Christmas Truck Tour marks the unofficial countdown to Christmas,” said Aedamar Howlett, marketing director for Coca-Cola Great Britain.

The Coca-Cola truck will head to Peterborough city centre on Tuesday December 13.