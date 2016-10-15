Close shave for Dylan (11)

A schoolboy is set to have his head shaved in front of hundreds of fellow pupils and teachers to raise funds for a hospice which cared for his mum.

Dylan Duell, (11), from Exton, will have the extreme cut onNovember 9 at St Nicholas School, in Cottesmore.

His mum, Michelle Beniston, tragically died at Sue Ryder Care’s Thorpe Hall Hospice aged just 33 in 2014 following a battle with cancer.

Dylans’ dad, Paul Duell, who had been separated from Michelle for around 10 years, said: “I didn’t know anything about Thorpe Hall until Michelle was cared for there, but I soon found out it is an amazing place that provides outstanding care to patients and also their relatives.”

The family have already raised around £3,400 through a series of fundraising events including a sponsored bike ride; a ‘tinsel day’ at Casterton Business and Enterprise College, where Dylan’s brotherJames is a pupil; and a card sale to name just a few.

Paul added: “When Dylan first said he wanted to get his head shaved to raise money, my initial reaction was ‘no chance’. He’d been growing his hair for a while and it looks great, so I wasn’t sure.

“But I thought about it a bit more and he was adamant he wanted to do it. It’s entirely his own idea and he is following in James’ footsteps by being a super fundraiser.”

To donate, visit the fundraising page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Leah-Meeks