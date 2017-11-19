Clock bells chime again

A famous old clock is ticking again after a schoolgirl raised thousands to bring it back to life.

Celina Worraker (16) decided to carry out a skydive to fix the tower clock at The King’s School after it stopped working in 2014. The clock - installed in 1888 - was described by Celina as ‘part of the school family’ - and she raised £4,866.25 to get it fixed. A dedication ceremony attended by head Darren Ayling, Celina , her brother Ricky and parents Graham and Angela. A brass plaque marking the endeavour was unveiled in the tower and the Worrakers also had the opportunity to climb the tower to look at the recently refurbished and now fully functioning clock.

The original mechanism remains in place although the clock and its chimes are now controlled electronically.