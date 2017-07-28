Clean-up underway after travellers depart Peterborough water park

A clean-up of Bretton Water Park is underway after travellers who set up an unauthorised encampment near the popular family spot moved on.

The travellers, who pitched up in nearby Heltwate, departed last night (Thursday, July 27) having been served a notice to leave by Peterborough City Council.

A council spokesman said the water park would open tomorrow once the large amount of rubbish left behind had been cleared up.

It is not the first time the water park has had to close as a result of an unauthorised encampment, with similar issues reported in 2015.

