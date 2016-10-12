Classic cars’ fittings company in Market Deeping clocks up 40th anniversary

A supplier of fittings for vintage and classic cars is celebrating after passing a milestone.

Woolies, in Northfields Industrial Estate, in Market Deeping, has just clocked up its 40th year of trading.

Vintage cars outside Woolies in Market Deeping.

Its bosses say the company, which employs five staff, still has plenty of mileage left in it.

The company, which supplies trim, upholstery and fittings for vintage and classic cars, was started in October 1976 by Ian and Caroline Woolstenholmes from a double garage at their home in Thurlby.

Forty years on, the firm now sends goods all over the world.

Destinations include Australia, Japan, America, India and Africa.

Most of the sales are through mail order with many customers using its website www.woolies-trim.co.uk

Products range from car carpet, headlining materials and hooding materials to door seals and an array of rubber and sponge extrusions.

Director Louise Woolstenholmes Green said: “We are delighted to be celebrating our 40th anniversary.

“I’m not sure the founders planned for the business to be going for so long.

“But there is still plenty of mileage in the company.

“People love their vintage cars and there are a growing number of vehicles about.

“I think Woolies will always be here - it will just keep on going.”

The business is open for visitors between 8.30 and 1pm and 2pm to 5pm Monday to Friday (closed for lunch 1pm to 2pm). Woolies also offers a counter service.