Civil War brought to life with a bang at Peterborough Heritage Festival

The Civil War was brought to life with a bang at a spectacular Peterborough Heritage Festival at the weekend.
Hundreds of people braved the scorching temperatures to take part in a range of activities, talks and re-enactments in the city centre at the annual event.
The highlight saw re-enactors take over Cathedral Square to commemorate the 375th anniversary of the start of the English Civil War, seeing Parliamentarians and Royalists battle in a full blown re-enactment of the siege of Woodcroft Castle.
The Guildhall was transformed into the castle, with the re-enactors using gunpowder in their muskets to give a representation of the sound of the guns being fired, and even a charge being used to blast open the door.
In the evening TV historian Professor Kate Williams gave the key note speech of the festival, telling the truth about Queen Victoria: The First Royal Rebel and her Struggle for the Throne.
Visitors were also able to take part in guided talks and walks around the city centre.