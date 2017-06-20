Civil War brought to life with a bang at Peterborough Heritage Festival

The Civil War was brought to life with a bang at a spectacular Peterborough Heritage Festival at the weekend.

Hundreds of people braved the scorching temperatures to take part in a range of activities, talks and re-enactments in the city centre at the annual event.

Heritage Festival 2017 . The Normans display EMN-170617-173808009

The highlight saw re-enactors take over Cathedral Square to commemorate the 375th anniversary of the start of the English Civil War, seeing Parliamentarians and Royalists battle in a full blown re-enactment of the siege of Woodcroft Castle.

The Guildhall was transformed into the castle, with the re-enactors using gunpowder in their muskets to give a representation of the sound of the guns being fired, and even a charge being used to blast open the door.

In the evening TV historian Professor Kate Williams gave the key note speech of the festival, telling the truth about Queen Victoria: The First Royal Rebel and her Struggle for the Throne.

Visitors were also able to take part in guided talks and walks around the city centre.

Heritage Festival 2017 . EMN-170617-173820009

Heritage Festival 2017 . The Sealed Knot display in the Cathedral Square EMN-170617-173832009

Heritage Festival 2017 . The Sealed Knot display in the Cathedral Square EMN-170617-173845009

Heritage Festival 2017 . The Sealed Knot display in the Cathedral Square EMN-170617-174412009

Heritage Festival 2017 . The Sealed Knot display in the Cathedral Square EMN-170617-173909009

Heritage Festival 2017 . The Sealed Knot display in the Cathedral Square EMN-170617-173921009

Heritage Festival 2017 . The Sealed Knot display in the Cathedral Square EMN-170617-173958009

Heritage Festival 2017 . The Sealed Knot display in the Cathedral Square EMN-170617-174009009