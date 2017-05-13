Civic opening for private health clinic in Peterborough

A new private health care clinic has opened in the centre of Peterborough.

The Avicenna Clinic, in North Street, was officially opened at a ceremony attended by the Mayor of Peterborough Councillor David Sanders and the Conservative parliamentary candidate Stewart Jackson.

The building has been renovated and the purpose-built clinic incorporates state-of-the-art technology and treatment facilities.

It offers a range of services including diagnostics and imaging, private GP services, minimally invasive surgery and other advanced treatment types.

Dr Hany Elmadbouh, radiologist and founder of the Avicenna Clinic, said: “Our Open MRI scanner is ideal for claustrophobic patients because it does not have the ‘tunnel like’ scanning area associated with conventional MRI machines. Larger patients may also benefit from the less confined space.

He added: “Our investment in such technology allows us to offer a ‘one stop service’ where diagnosis and initiation of treatment can be undertaken in a single visit rather than a series of appointments.

“This means a more flexible and convenient service for patients that lessens waiting times and stress related to waiting for results that can stretch over days or weeks.

He said: “Our services and treatments are practiced by a growing team of consultants – all of whom are among the most experienced in their fields of medicine.

“It is our aim to provide more choice for patients in this area, who would otherwise have to travel far and wide to seek the best available treatment.”