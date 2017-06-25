City’s mayor installed after procession

The new Mayor of Peterborough was officially installed into the post on Sunday after a guard of honour, a procession and a cathedral ceremony.

Cllr John Fox said it was “an honour” to be the city’s mayor for the next 11 months and that he had thoroughly enjoyed his first four weeks wearing the ceremonial robes and chains.

Mayo's installation service. Chris Ash and Doreen Roberts withy John and Judy Fox - the Civic team EMN-170618-222858009

He said: “I’m absolutely loving it, meeting lots of people. I’m very busy.”

Cllr Fox, mayoress Cllr Judy Fox, deputy mayor Cllr Chris Ash and deputy mayoress Doreen Roberts took part in a parade beginning at 2.50pm from the Town Hall.

They made their way to Peterborough Cathedral after walking through a guard of honour put on by re-enactors taking part in the city’s Heritage Festival.

A service was then held at the cathedral, which included a sermon from The Mayor’s Chaplain, The Reverend George Rogers, who is vicar of St John’s Church in Werrington.

Cllr Fox said: “It’s an honour. And the speech my chaplain made was absolutely brilliant. It sums up my feelings that we need to start learning to work together.”

The city councillor added: “We are not in opposition just to oppose for the sake of opposing. You do it when they are not doing things right.

“He emphasised that in his speech.”

As mayor, Cllr Fox will raise money for Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust, Sea Cadets and Shopmobility.

