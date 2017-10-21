Church talk raises £1,500

Have your say

The first in a series of ‘In Conversation With’ talks has raised £1,500 for charity.

The money was raised in a talk between Stewart Francis and Peterborough Telegraph photographer David Lowndes at St Kyneburgha church in Castor which was attended by around 100 people.

The money raised will be split between the church and the Jaki Francis Fund for Haematology Research at Peterborough City Hospital.

An auction raised over £400 with Park Road Primary School winning a visit from Premier League referee Mike Jones.

A pupil from The King’s School also won the opportunity to work for three days with the haematology team at the city hospital.