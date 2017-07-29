Church in Peterborough starts search for director of music

Breaking with tradition, one of Peterborough’s best-known Anglican churches is seeking to broaden its music policy, incorporating both informal and contemporary styles of worship, as well as more traditional hymns.

St. Botolph’s Church needs to fill the recently vacated role of organist, and is taking the opportunity to appoint a Director of Music who will be imaginative, flexible and with a real heart for worship.

Vicar Rev Jackie Bullen, who was appointed in April, said: “This is a golden opportunity to build on what we have, including our adult choir, and to increase the importance of music in worship in both classical and more informal, contemporary styles.

“As Director of Music, the person we’re looking for will play not only the organ, but the piano as well and possibly other instruments too. We want every note sung or played here to be for the glory of God, and to this end we’re looking for a very special individual indeed, with a true heart for developing worship who will also worship alongside us.”

Anyone interested in discussing the role can contact Rev Jackie Bullen on 01733 263016, email jacqbullen@aol.com or by post at 315 Thorpe Road, Peterborough PE3 6LU.