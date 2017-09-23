Christmas market plans

Peterborough Cathedral is looking for high quality stalls to fill the few remaining spaces at its first ever Christmas Market.

The team at the cathedral are already planning for the festive season, and the Christmas Market will take place in the cathedral nave on Saturday, December 2, from 9am until 4.30pm.

There will be a preview evening on Friday December 1 from 6.30pm until 9pm.

The event promises to be a wonderful way to begin preparations for Christmas, with a wide variety of gifts on sale as well as refreshments and carol singers.

Christmas markets have become a popular annual event at several cathedrals, most notably at Ely and Winchester, and it is hoped that such an event might become an annual feature at Peterborough Cathedral too.

Anyone selling distinctive items that may be of interest to Christmas shoppers is invited apply for a stall by sending further information and a photograph of their stall to Stephen Crane, Special Operations Manager, by email at stephen.crane@peterborough-cathedral.org.uk.

Alternatively, phone and leave a message for Stephen on 01733 355306.

Full details will be given on application.

For more information about events at the cathedral, visit www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/