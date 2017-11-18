Christmas has come early at the Ortons

Pupils and teachers at Ormiston Meadows Academy in Matley, are celebrating after their school was chosen by Amazon employees to be the lucky recipient of 25 Amazon Kindles and a £2,000 gift card to spend on Amazon Kindle content.

Amazon’s Device Donation Program takes place each year and aims to give back to communities near Amazon’s ‘fulfilment centres’.

The presentation was delivered during a school assembly last week by Lee Shepherd, General Manager of Peterborough Fulfilment Centre in Fletton.

Jean Watt, Principal of Ormiston Meadows Academy, said: “Our academy always strives to offer the best opportunities for our pupils and this valuable resource will enhance the delivery of reading.”

Mr Shepherd said: “The staff at Ormiston Meadows Academy do a fantastic job in encouraging more reading among the young people in our community and we hope this donation helps the pupils experience new books while enjoying some old classics.”

Amazon worker Antanas Brazaitis, whose daughter is a pupil, said: “Ormiston Meadows Academy does a great job increasing the literary skills of our young people and this donation will help even more local kids to enjoy books of all genres.”

His daughter Julia, five, said: “I love going to the library and reading on a Kindle will make it even more fun. I am really happy that we will be downloading new books in class and all of my friends are excited too!”