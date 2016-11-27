Christmas float needs a home

The Peterborough Lions Club needs a new home for its Christmas Carol Float which assists the charity with its fundraising.

The Lions have been storing the float for the last four years inside a garage in a Werrington industrial estate, but with business picking up there is no longer any room for the float.

The club uses the float for its fundraising in the community and is now seeking a new garage to keep it in at a minimal cost.

The float has been used in supermarkets and brought to the forecourts of care homes as a background for carol singing, visits from Father Christmas and bingo evenings.

If you can help, to contact the charity visit www.peterboroughlions.org.uk or call 08458 339534.