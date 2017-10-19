Christmas decorations put up in Peterborough - but is it too early?

Christmas may be more than two months away, but preparations for celebrations in Peterborough are already beginning.

Decorative Christmas trees have been placed on lampposts in Bridge Street, as the first part of the preparations.

Christmas tree on Cathedral Square EMN-151117-162540009

The big Christmas Lights switch on in Peterborough will take place on November 18, with events in Queensgate and Cathedral Square.

The centrepiece of the festive decorations will once again be the artificial tree in the square. This year will be the third year the tree has been used, after originally being installed in 2015. The light-covered decoration has split opinion in Peterborough, with many saying they preferred a natural tree instead. The tree cost £40,000, and when it was installed a Peterborough City Council spokesman said it would have a lifespan of at least five years.