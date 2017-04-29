Children’s fun in Peterborough is inspired by the season

The children and staff at Kiddi Caru’s Peterborough day nursery celebrated Easter with a week of colourful activities inspired by the season and the arrival of spring.

The children made Easter bonnets, which they decorated with chicks, eggs and flowers. They then had an Easter Bonnet Parade to show off their hard work. They also did lots of Easter themed art, craft and sensory play.

Chia Wallace, Nursery Manager, said: “This is one of our favourite times of year. Not only are all the rooms awash with colour thanks to all of the colourful, creative Easter projects the children do but also it’s when spring really does make an appearance. The children have been very excited about all the buds, bulbs and seedlings they can see emerging in the garden and have been discussing how they’ll grow and bloom.”