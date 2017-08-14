Children help out community

Members of Ahmdiyya Muslim Association (AMA) Peterborough, including school children, have been devoting their summer to serving the local community.

Fletton Lake was made litter free thanks to their efforts, and members also joined in a litter picking event at the weekend which was organised by Peterborough Environment City Trust.

The community also donated food to the Peterborough Food Bank which will feed more than 50 people, and donated blood as part of a voluntary campaign.

President of AMA Peterborough, Hasib Zafar, said: “Cleanliness is integral to the Islamic faith, and helping the poor and those in need is our duty according to the true teachings of Islam.”